Olivia Palermo Style: The NYC Trendsetter Discusses Her New Collaboration with Roberta Freymann

StyleCaster: How would you describe your style in one sentence?

Oliva Palermo: My style is classic, but I like to incorporate some trends to keep things modern and relevant– and Im a huge fan of using accessories to pull my look together.

SC: What influences your outfits on a daily basis?

OP: Everything I see and experience throughout the day.

SC: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

OP: I always keep my eyes open for new places to shop. One boutique I really like is Debut on Mulberry Street.

SC: If you could swap closets with anyone who would it be?

OP: Audrey Hepburn’s costumes from all of her movies, and the Valentino archives.

SC: Any favorite trends for spring 2010?

OP: Cat eye sunglasses– my mom always wore them and Ive worn them since I was young. My mom has always been on trend.

SC: How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

OP: I think it varies on the shoe. A pair of shoes youre going to wear and love forever is a worthwhile investment. I particularly love the shoes from my friend Charlotte Dellals collection, Charlotte Olympia.

SC: Do you have a signature accessory that you wear most often? Is there a story behind it?

OP: My black and gold cocktail ring. A very close friend gave it to me.



SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

OP: BlackBerry!



SC: If you had to pack for a glamorous vacation and could only bring five makeup products, what would they be?

OP: I always pack the following items when I travel to St. Barts: face wash, moisturizer, sunscreen, concealer, and baby powder.

SC: What would your dream home look like?

OP: Im lucky enough to have already created my dream home with my boyfriend, Johannes.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

OP: “F*ck You” by Lily Allen.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

OP: The 50s and 60s. I’ve always felt that was the era I was supposed to have grown up in.

SC: Are there any accomplishments you have yet to cross off your bucket list?

OP: Im still very young so there is lots more Id like to accomplish, but I trust that everything will happen in due time.

More News We Love:

How to Wear Spring’s Coral Lip Color the Right Way

Derek Blasberg’s Style Book Hits Stands!

1 Piece, 5 Ways: How to Style a Sheer Lace Shirt