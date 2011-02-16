Olivia Palermo: Shop The New York Fashion Week Look

We get it, Olivia Palermo looks awesome, basically always, and it’s not even cookie cutter awesome, girl changes it up. Get a look inspired by her backstage at Tibi fur, leopard and maxi skirt combination. We don’t want to call it genius, but…

Iro silk blouse, $300, at Net-a-Porter; House of Harlow bangle, $150, at Singer 22;

Pins and Needles Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $54, at Urban Outfitters; Jeffrey Campbell leopard wedge, $169.95, at Solestruck; Jocelyn fur vest, $615, at Farfetch; Lauren by Ralph Lauren leopard belt, $21, at Dillard’s

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images