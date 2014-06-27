Olivia Palermo Secretly Got Married at City Hall Last Week: Report

Despite planning to tie the knot in Saint Barths this fall, Olivia Palermo and her longtime boyfriend Johannes Huebl may have gotten married in a quickie ceremony at Manhattan’s City Hall last Saturday, reported the New York Post.

According to Page Six, Huebl—a German model—had been experiencing visa issues which might have forced him to leave the US, thus the secret ceremony.

“They were planning a big wedding in the fall, but Johannes left Wilhelmina Models last year, and he currently isn’t with an agency, and was told he would have to leave the US in September,” a source told Page Six, adding: “Olivia’s friends were surprised when they got married at City Hall on Saturday, with the only guests being his friend Ulli Saeuberlich and her parents, who weren’t happy with the rush, but decided to be there at the last minute.”

However, Palermo’s spokeswoman Barbara Saint-Aime told the paper that they weren’t yet married, though they are planning a small civil ceremony in the states this month, then plan to do something larger later.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail posted photos of the fashion plate out and about in New York and reported that she and Huebl had been near City Hall last week, but it was at the City Clerk Marriage Bureau, allegedly applying for a marriage license.

We’ll keep you updated on whether or not the genetically-blessed pair actually tied the knot, but if they did, we wish them all the best!