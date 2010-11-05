Olivia Palermo: Our Weekend Shopping Inspiration

Photos L to R: Andreas Rentz, Getty Images | Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images | Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic | Jamie McCarthy, WireImage

Olivia Palermo is the type of girl that never gets it wrong. Whether she’s being snapped by paps on the city streets, sitting front row at Fashion Week or doing her signature legs crossed pose with one skinny arm propped against her hip, she always looks flawless. I’m not going to lie, I’d probably hate her for it (along with the fact that she’s taken beyond hot model bf James Huebl off the market) if it wasn’t for the fact that upon meeting her on multiple occasions, she’s been super sweet and chatted me up like an old friend.

All hard feelings aside, I decided to do a little weekend shopping inspiration courtesy of the socialite turned reality star turned designer (Palermo collaborated on a collection of necklaces with jeweler Roberta Freymann this year). It was quite the challenge to narrow it down to only four key looks, but I managed to pick out a few ensembles that encompass the chic that is Olivia to the core. To get the petite lady’s look, a mix of classic accessories like cat eye sunglasses and leather handbags are a must. But keep in mind Olivia always keeps her style modern with updated prints mixed and matched with a stylist’s eye. Check out my picks below for getting Olivia’s lovely look.



1. DKNY hooded shearling-lined leather vest, $1,900, at Net-A-Porter

2. Kara by Kara Ross python skin cuff, $360, at Net-A-Porter

3. Old Navy ballet flats, $19.50, at Old Navy

4. Tory Burch flat nappa clutch, $350, at Saks Fifth Avenue

5. Suzanna Dai copenhagen earrings in champagne, $175, at Max & Chloe

6. Tom Ford ‘Nikita’ cat eye sunglasses, $360, at Bloomingdale’s

7. Surface To Air sparks blouse, $290, at La Garonne

8. Michael by Michael Kors luggage bag, $437.25, at My Wardrobe

9. Vivienne Westwood Anglomania pleated skirt, $454, at Farfetch

10. Tory Burch leopard print bootie, $475, at Tory Burch