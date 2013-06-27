Steal Her Style: Shop Olivia Palermo’s $78 Vegan Python Bag

Oft-photographed style star Olivia Palermo likely has no shortage of designer choices when it comes to her accessories (and her wardrobe in general, really), so when she puts her stamp of approval on something, we sit up and take notice—especially when that something costs less than $100!

Palermo stepped out in New York yesterday looking chic as ever in a white blouse, khaki shorts, and various gold accents, and she offset her outfit with a statement-making python-print bag by Olivia & Joy. The “Regards” bag retails for just $78 and—even better—it’s 100% vegan.

Olivia has carried bags from the label in the past, and we think it’s pretty safe to say that if she likes them, you will too. Head over to Olivia & Joy to shop it now!

