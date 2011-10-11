Olivia Palermo: Newest Blogging Superstar?

The fated day has finally arrived: us mere fashion mortals can now take a glimpse inside the stylish world of Olivia Palermo via her blog, appropriately titled Olivia Palermo.

Well, perhaps calling Palermo’s new site a “blog” is a bit of a stretch — she’s employed a long list of editors and contributors to employ all the heavy lifting. Divided into five categories (Fashion, Accessories, Lifestyle, Travel and Tips), there’s not exactly a staggering variety between the content posted in each section. There is, however, Palermo’s spot-on style aesthetic to smooth out the minor road bumps (like typos — which drive us crazy, but we can totally relate).

From Palermo rocking burgundy leather Tibi shorts to a brief history of New York’s Fashion Week, the site definitely speaks to the glamour in all of us. And while it’s unlikely that many of us will be able to fully emulate Palermo’s style (unless you have a plethora of Herms bags waiting for you at home) it’s always a treat to play virtual dress-up with someone else’s clothes.

Check out Palermo’s site and let us know what you think!