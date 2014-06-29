Olivia Palermo is Married! See Her Stunning Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress

After six and a half years of dating, Olivia Palermo and her model boyfriend Johannes Huebl are officially married! And, predictably, they both looked incredible.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony that was held in scenic Bedford, NY.

“We really wanted to keep this beautiful day very private and special to us and enjoyed the whole day with our family and two friends,” the socialite wrote on her blog. “Bedford is such an amazing and romantic countryside.”

Okay, now for the important stuff: The 28-year-old bride wore a cream cashmere sweater with scattered ostrich feathers, white shorts, and a full tulle skirt overlay all by Carolina Herrera, and cobalt Manolo Blahnik heels for her “something blue.”

Of her simple hair and makeup, Olivia said: “I wanted the make-up to be light and fresh and more focused about the lashes while keeping the eyes clean. My hair was in an uncontrived ponytail, one of my favorite personal looks.”

As for the handsome groom, Johannes wore a custom Marc Anthony Hamburg white suit, an Etro pocket square, and a navy Charvet tie.

The wedding came less than a week after it was reported that the couple secretly wed last Saturday at City Hall in New York.

We wish the genetically-blessed pair all the best! (Oh, and we’re also obsessed with the idea of bridal shorts.)