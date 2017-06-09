StyleCaster
Olivia Palermo Is Seriously Rocking Her New Lob Haircut

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Olivia Palermo’s new lob is our summer inspo.  [Instagram]

The internet found a way around Instagram’s no-nipple policy. [HuffPo]

Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala look became inspiration for this little girl after receiving chemo. [Refinery29]

Mood ring makeup is getting another chance in the spotlight. [Cosmo AU]

This brand has proof that Kylie Jenner stole its designs. [Fashionista]

MORE: Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Can’t Deal

Amanda Bynes is sober and ready to return to acting. [People]

Lauren Conrad opened up about her pregnancy and her admiration for the female body. [Bustle]

Dolce & Gabbana is boycotting itself, and we’re a little confused. [Elle]

Gigi Hadid announced her new collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, and it’s available for pre-order. [Glamour]

Emma Watson has a freakishly on point doppelgänger. [BuzzFeed]

