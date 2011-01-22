Olivia Palermo In An Existential Style Standoff Vs Herself

On the left, Olivia Palermo goes a bit edgier with a brown leather jacket over a black leather dress and leggings with a a fur vest and lace up booties – proving her prowess in layering. It’s a bit more downtown for the put-together New York girl, and I personally dig it.

On the right, Olivia is a bit more traditional with a super awesome Zegna blazer and plaid cropped pants, an Hermes clutch and Kurt Geiger shoes. The mix of orange and yellow is a sort of genius, and the tailoring overall is amaze. I, personally, appreciate this look more because I probably wouldn’t think to rock it, plus I always give love to a popped collar.

Which version of Olivia are you liking more?

Photos: Charles Eshelman, FilmMagic | Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images