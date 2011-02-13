Olivia Palermo Gets Street Styled For Tibi SS11

For its ss11 campaign, Tibi got inspired by those photogs who like to take it to the streets Scott Schuman, Tommy Ton and Garance Dore and used the oft-object of their trained lenses as model Olivia Palermo. The idea was a veritas look at fashion and how girls actually wear it hence the casting of a real girl, not that Olivia isn’t basically a model minus an inch or two.

Palermo was asked to choose the Tibi clothing that shed like be photographed in during the NYC, London, Paris & Milan shows, all of which was self accessorized by the newly anointed style icon in the making. Click through for her looks it’s not unlike your daily stop off at Jak & Jil.