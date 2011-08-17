Olivia Palermo Finally Designs, Starts with Shoes

We keep hearing about Olivia Palermo becoming a designer but we haven’t gotten to see anything she’s done quite yet. In the meantime, the stylish one took her fashion sense philanthropic with a collaboration with red carpet favorite Stuart Weitzman. As part of theYoung Hollywood Cares Collection, Olivia was only one of four girls, includingScarlett Johansson, Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg, who co-designed shoes with proceeds going towards Harvard professor Marsha Moses’ ovarian cancer research.

To celebrate the collaborations, Fashion’s Night Out is obviously included. BothMichelleTrachtenberg and Hayden Panettiere will appear at the brand’s Madison Avenue store on September 8.

See all of the girls and Stuart’s designs in the slide show. Prices start at $425 and will be available in late August onwww.stuartweitzman.com.