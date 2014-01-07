Olivia Palermo’s Engagement Ring Features a Big Yellow Diamond: See It Up Close!

You may recall that last weekend, one of our favorite street style stars, Olivia Palermo, said “yes” to longtime beau Johannes Huebl. The two are still on vacation in St. Barts, where they were spotted hitting the town for a midday iced coffee break. And luckily for the rest of us stuck inside the arctic continental United States, Olivia displayed her gorgeous engagement ring loud and proud for all to see! Check it out:

Contrary to what we initially thought, the fashion star’s ring looks like a platinum setting with a large yellow diamond placed firmly at the center. It seems to be surrounded on either side by more traditional white diamonds. We look forward to eventually getting an even clearer look at the bauble in the days and weeks to come, but at least for now the mystery is partially solved: Olivia has officially scored a stunning rock to go with her stunning man. Good for her!

Photos via Fame Flynet