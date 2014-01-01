Olivia Palermo Is Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Sparkler

It wouldn’t be a truly happy New Year’s Day unless one of our favorite starlets got engaged, now would it? Street style star Olivia Palermo said “yes” to her longtime boyfriend, German model Johannes Huebl. He shared the happy news today via his Instagram account.

Palermo, 27, and Huebl met in 2008 and hit it off right away. “We met through mutual friends, and they’re still some of our dearest friends,” Olivia told Elle in 2011. The stylish duo haven’t made an official statement yet on their engagement (or Olivia’s major sparkler), but the newly betrothed Palermo showed off the ring in the video her new fiancé posted. Check it out here!

From what we can tell, it looks like one massive, emerald-cut solitaire stone sitting high on a yellow gold band and setting. As if we could envy (and admire!) one woman any more, this takes the cake. Congrats to the happy pair!