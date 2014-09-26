Olivia Palermo Makes a $40 Kohl’s Sweater Look Like a Million Bucks

There are certain people in this world who can wear a burlap sack and make it look like a Dior gown. Olivia Palermo is one such freak of nature person. Granted, most of what she wears might as well be a million bucks, but there’s something to be said about her knack for making affordable pieces look equally elevated.

Case in point: The 28-year-old newlywed recently stepped out in the Taxi top from Elie Tahari for Kohl’s’ collaboration, and it looks pretty flawless. Although the georgette blouse is fairly casual, we love how Olivia paired it with a dressy white midi skirt and statement sandals, rather than a pair of jeans.

If you’re feeling some Friday afternoon retail therapy, head over to Kohl’s and shop the top now (and it’s on sale for $40 from $54—score! )