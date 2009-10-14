Olivia Palermo, The City Season 2 – Get the Look

Olivia Palermo is known for her perfectly ensembled outfits, her NYC ‘social’ status, and of course, her take-nothing attitude. While some may be turned off by her self-righteous personality, there’s no denying that the girl can dress. Unlike her color-loving co-star Whitney, Olivia is usually seen dressed to the nines in business chic neutrals. This season on The City, ‘Liv has been draping herself in one of the hottest colors of the season, gray. Too drab for you? To keep your look youthful and edgy, choose a body-conscious silhouette like a pair of liquid leggings and add some pizazz with fun costume jewelry. Now just plop some 14 carat rocks in your ears, center part your perfectly coiffed hair, strut out the door with some Olivia-style über-confidence, and maybe Joe Zee will offer you a job too!