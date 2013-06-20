Olivia Palermo Stars In Spanish Jewelry Brand Carrera y Carrera’s New Campaign

For the third year in a row, Spanish jewelry brand Carrera y Carrera has tapped socialite turned reality star turned globe-trotting style muse Olivia Palermo for its ad campaign, and it’s safe to say that the star looks stunning, if highly airbrushed.

The label—known for crafting golden baubles inspired by nature—is much-loved by celebrities that include Julianne Hough, Kelly Osbourne, and the Hilton sisters. The brand’s new ads, which showcase its Tesoros del Imperio (Treasures of the Empire) collection, capture the rich Spanish heritage the Madrid-based company in known for, and also shows Olivia looking polished with loose waves, a perfect manicure, and (of course) dripping in fine jewels.

Take a peek at more shots below, and let us know: What do you think of Olivia’s new ads?

MORE OLIVIA ON STYLECASTER:

Olivia Palermo’s Best Looks Ever

StyleCaster Editors Weigh In On The Year’s Best-Dressed Celebrities