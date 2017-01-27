Olivia Palermo’s Best Fashion Moments

It’s been almost a decade since Olivia Palermo made her reality TV debut on “The City,” and since then, she’s been a front-row mainstay at every major Fashion Week. And while we’re still not totally sure what she does (model? Consultant? Socialite that flits from one fabulous event to the next?), it’s probably safe to assume that her killer sense of style is what’s kept the 30-year-old in the public eye.
Partial to designers such as Rochas, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, and even Zara, Palermo has a knack for mixing ladylike staples with modern pieces, and the results are always chic beyond belief. Ahead, we rounded up her best looks of all time. You’ll probably want to bookmark this.
Olivia chose a shift by Louis Vuitton for the opening of the Maison's new flagship in Munich.
Stunning in Dior at a New York City Ballet gala last year.
Legs for days: Olivia exemplified the perfect hi-low dress at the amfAR Gala in New York.
An amazing color combo, indeed: Palermo paired a structured fuchsia clutch with a bright yellow shift for a film screening.
For a visit to the French embassy in Madrid, Palermo looked chic in a jumpsuit by one of the ultimate French houses, Rochas.
Olivia attended the "Pain & Gain" screening in New York, but was a chic sight for sore eyes in a sleek blazer, leather leggings, and taupe sandals.
A leather shift, jeweled cuff, and feathered sandals were on tap for Olivia's appearance at "The Host" screening in New York.
For Burberry Prorsum's Fall/Winter 2013 show, the stylish star opted for a layered look from the label, complete with boots and an olive skirt.
Olivia chose the appropriate color for the New York launch of Alize's new Coco Peach flavor.
Palermo topped off her black and white outfit with a pair of cute sunnies for the Antonio Berardi show in London.
Mixing patterns was the name of Olivia's game for the Temperley London show, plus a nice pop of color from a cute clutch embroidered with her initials.
Annual Brazil Foundation Gala Party
A gorgeous sheer gown at the Annual Brazil Foundation Gala Party in New York last year.
Palermo attended New York Fashion Week in a sleek all-white pantsuit and fur shrug.
Palermo rocked a modern version of designer Diane von Furstenberg's iconic wrap dress backstage at the designer's NYFW show.
Olivia combined fabrics and skin in this look for the Noon by Noor show during New York Fashion Week.
Olivia offset an all-black ensemble with an embellished bag during the Delpozo runway show at New York Fashion Week.
Palermo attended Tibi's fall 2013 runway show in New York wearing a layered houndstooth ensemble with ankle booties.
Olivia belted a textured jacket, layered it over a midi skirt, and paired the ensemble with a bright clutch and patterned pumps at the Montblanc watch booth in Geneva.
Palermo chose a geometric Valentino Haute Couture dress for the label's show in Paris.
Palermo wore all black, with pops of color in her accessories, to a VIP dinner for Montblanc in Geneva.
We're loving this easygoing look worn to a a Faberge event.
Olivia chose a classic woven blazer over a two-piece black ensemble at an Ann Taylor spring preview in New York.
All black at the Christian Dior Spring 2013 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Tapping into one of her favorite color combos, Olivia wore feathered black-and-white to Marchesa's runway show during New York Fashion Week.
Olivia recalled Bohemian chic in an off-the-shoulder sweater, ruffled maxi skirt, and open-toed sandals.
The trendsetter brought back bell sleeves for a New York party.
Palermo chose a long fur vest and wide-leg trousers for the Rebecca Minkoff runway show in New York.
Looking cute at the Matthew Williamson show during London Fashion Week
Olivia wore a graphic floral-printed A-line dress for couture designer Stephane Rolland's runway show in Paris.
A vision of elegance at the Marie Claire Prix de la Moda at the French Embassy last fall.
Olivia Palermo wore a black and gold print blouse and midi skirt at the FN Achievement Awards, styled with a velvet purple chocker and black caged sandals.
Palermo went for a vintage look at the SK-II Holiday Essence Collection Launch Party, wearing all black with a touch of white lace.
Olivia brought back the 70's in denim flare jeans and a light-pink sweater, topped off with a denim jacket.
Olivia wore a red-fringed, wool Burberry jacket with navy trousers during the Paris Fashion Week.
Palermo was spotted in Milan wearing burnt-orange trousers, navy blouse, thin scarf and a purple bag.
For London Fashion Week, Olivia wore trousers with a red side band with a green high-collared sweater.
For her appearance on Style Code Live, Palermo layered a white, lace top from her collection with a wide-leg jumpsuit.
A head-to-toe black look in a lace-up blouse, leather jacket, jeans, and ballet flats.
Palermo showed off her eclectic style by pairing different prints at the Haute Couture Fashion Week. We are loving the thin-striped shirt and wide-stripe trouser combination underneath an amazing embroidered jacket.
Our favorite trendsetter wore her own the Olivia Palermo + Chelsea28 floral midi dress, sungasses and ballet flats to the Verve Cliquet Polo Classic.
Palermo wore a beige fur coat, navy ripped jeans and black booties during the Paris Fall Fashion Week.
A cozy yet chic look for Palermo in an all grey sweater and skirt combo with black boots.
Olivia stood out at Paris fall fashion week in her Kim Shui blue fur coat with snakeskin sleeves and bright yellow decoration. To offset the bright color and statement coat, she adds a black belt and tall black boots.
All black for Paris fall fashion week in a blazer, turtleneck, jeans, and black booties.
Olivia wore a simple, but sexy Maxi dress to the Audemars Piguet grand opening celebration.
Palermo wore a sophisticated black Valentino gown embellished with gold.
