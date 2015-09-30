Olivia Palermo Designed a Jewelry Collection—and it’s All Under $100

It’s pretty much a fact that Olivia Palermo is the queen of accessorizing (remember when she “worked” in the accessories department of Elle on “The City”?), and now the fashion star is putting her talents to good use by designing a costume jewelry collection for BaubleBar.

While this may not be her first accessories collaboration—she’s helped create bib necklaces for Roberta Freymann, sunglasses for Westward Leaning and shoes for Aquazzura—it’s by far the most democratic, with everything in the 27-piece collection retailing for under $100.

Since Palermo is a huge vintage shopper, many of the pieces reference other eras—but with a modern spin. Take, for instance, a pair of ear jackets ($36) that get the Art Deco treatment or an Art Nouveau-esque vine ring ($58) that sprawls several digits for a multi-finger effect. Another major current jewelry trend she tackles: brooches ($34–$42), which were rampant on the Fall 2015 runways and are offered here in sparkling clusters.

The bulk of the collection is comprised of collar necklaces dripping with crystal quartz ($68), oversize insects ($48–$68) and mirrored gold ($48), plus a handful of chunky, sculptural cuffs ($38–$58). Make no mistake, these items are designed to make a statement.

If you’re stumped on how to pull off the decorative pins without looking like a grandma, click on over to BaubleBar’s site, where Palermo demonstrates the best way to wear them (and other pieces from her collection)—flawlessly, of course.