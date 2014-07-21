Olivia Palermo Is Collaborating With Aquazzura On a Shoe Collection

Over the last month, Olivia Palermo tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Johannes Huebl, made the rounds at the couture shows, and has now announced that she is collaborating with Aquazzura on a capsule collection of shoes. Not a bad month.

“Olivia basically has been our unofficial ambassador,” Edgardo Osorio, the brand’s designer, told Women’s Wear Dailly. “She’s always wearing the shoes. We’re friends and we were talking more than a year ago about a small capsule that would be Olivia’s eye and aesthetic but with the Aquazzura style.”

The collection will include over-the-knee boots, jeweled sandals, gladiator sandals, and snakeskin pumps, with prices ranging from $600 to $1,625, which are meant to be relatively priced. “Everything is so expensive these days and you still want to have things that you can find and have quality and the design aesthetic and be happy,” said Palermo.

For those unfamiliar with Aquazzura, the brand was launched by Osorio in 2011, following stints at Salvatore Ferragamo, Sigerson Morrison, René Caovilla and Roberto Cavalli. Aquazzura x Olivia Palermo will launch on September, including on Net-a-Porter.