Olivia Munn Wants a ‘Healthy’ Baby With John Mulaney—Here’s How She Plans to Be as a Mom

A “caring” mom to be! While we haven’t heard Olivia Munn’s response to John Mulaney’s pregnancy announcement directly from the source, insiders say that the actress is in “great spirits” now that she’s expecting her first child with the comedian.

Mulaney, 39, recently confirmed that his girlfriend Munn, 41, is pregnant with their first child. Following his announcement, sources tell Us Weekly that the Newsroom alum is having a happy pregnancy. “Olivia has been in great spirits lately,” an insider told the site on Thursday, September 9. “She’s always friendly but now it’s like she’s extra sweet and friendly.” The actress is also said to be feeling extra “protective and caring” when it comes to taking care of herself.

“She is very health-conscious, eats well and takes care of her body, so that is also telling of how her pregnancy will be,” the insider explained. “She would want her baby to also be healthy of course.”

According to the source, Munn will be “an amazing mom” because of how much she cares about her family. “She’s very into rescue dogs, having two of her own, and animal adoption, so that translates into her being a hands-on mom,” the insider adds.

Munn’s pregnancy was officially confirmed on Tuesday, September 7, after her boyfriend revealed they’re expecting their first child on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Mulaney announced the news along with a quick timeline of their relationship: “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said, referring to his split from estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”

The Big Mouth star’s estranged wife announced their divorce in May 2021 after seven years of marriage. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” Tendler told Page Six in a statement at the time. Mulaney, for his part, did not comment on the news. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his rep told the outlet.

Following Mulaney’s interview with Seth Meyers, sources claimed to the New York Post’s magazine that the Saturday Night Life comedian lied about the timeline of his split from Tendler and meeting Munn. According to one insider who spoke to the site, Mulaney allegedly cheated on his estranged wife prior to their split—which, according to the source, took place in February 2021 instead of October 2020, as Mulaney claimed during his late-night interview. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December,” the insider said.

A celebrity agent said to work with Mulaney corroborated these claims, telling Page Six, “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia’s pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months — when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia.” The agent continued, “It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated.”