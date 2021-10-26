Olivia Munn Isn’t Interested in ‘Settling Down’ With John Mulaney Amid Rumors They Broke Up

Priorities. Olivia Munn’s response to those John Mulaney breakup rumors proves that the actress is choosing to focus on what’s important right now—namely, her baby on the way.

John and Olivia, who have been dating since May 2021, first sparked rumors of a split earlier this month after an anonymous tip submitted to celebrity gossip site Deux Moi claimed that the pair “called it quits” recently. Following the speculation, a source who spoke to Us Weekly suggested that Olivia—who is currently pregnant with their first child—isn’t interested in “settling down” with the comedian any time soon. “Becoming a mom was always more important to her than settling down in a conventional way,” the insider told the site on Tuesday, October 26. “She’s a real feminist and doesn’t need a man by her side 24/7. She never has.”

The insider went on to note that the Newsroom alum, 41, is “incredibly picky” but that “John was somebody she definitely wanted to get to know if there was ever a point where they were both single.” That moment arrived in May 2021, after the Saturday Night Life star, 39, filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. John, for his part, had recently completed a stint in rehab in February 2021 prior to his divorce filing. “John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life,” the source added. “It’s been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life.”

Still, a previous source revealed to Us Weekly that John and Olivia’s relationship is facing lots of “uncertainty” amid those breakup rumors. “This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” the insider told the site at the time, adding, “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time.” The source went on to note, “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.”

No matter where John and Olivia’s relationship ends up, one thing’s for sure: they’re going to be parents very soon. The Big Mouth star announced that he was expecting a baby with Olivia during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” John said at the time, referring to his split from estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together,” he revealed.”