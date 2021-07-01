Olivia Munn Just Revealed the ‘Truth’ About Rumors She’s Dating John Mulaney Amid His Divorce

Setting the record straight. Olivia Munn responded to those John Mulaney dating rumors for the first time since speculation about their relationship began, and let’s just say that she didn’t hold back.

While Munn, 40, didn’t outright deny the romance rumors, she did suggest that tabloids are largely “incorrect” when it comes to her relationship status. “I think what’s more surprising is how much is incorrect,” the actress said in an interview with New Beauty, which was published on Thursday, July 1. “There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you’re accused of being messy or just not believed. I’ve gotten used to it, but it hasn’t made it easier.”

The Predator alum was first linked to Mulaney in May 2021 after the comedian, 38, announced his separation from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. The Saturday Night Live writer, who recently completed a 60-day rehab stay in February, addressed the split through a spokesperson who spoke to Page Six. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” the rep said in their statement at the time. Tendler, meanwhile, took to social media to reveal that she was “heartbroken” over their split. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” her statement read.

Mulaney and Munn have since been spotted out together following the Emmy winner’s split. The pair’s first public outing came on Saturday, June 26, when they decided to grab lunch at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles, E! News reports. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following their outing, things are going well between the pair.

“Olivia and John are going strong,” the insider told Us on Wednesday, June 30. “She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. Olivia is so smitten.” The Big Mouth star feels similarly, according to the source. “John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too,” the insider noted. “They both have a very dry sense of humor.” Now, whether these feelings are the “truth,” as Munn says, are up for debate! For now, we’ll just have to take her word for it.