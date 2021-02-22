Here’s What Olivia Munn Thinks of Ex Aaron Rodgers’ Surprise Engagement to Shailene Woodley

One might think that Olivia Munn’s reaction to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s engagement would be one of surprise, seeing as how the Green Bay Packers quarterback dropped a bombshell on us all when he revealed he was “engaged” recently. But according to HollywoodLife, Munn actually “doesn’t care one bit” about her ex’s big news in the first place.

“Olivia’s thoughts on Aaron Rodgers as an ex and anything more has no existence in Olivia’s mind,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife on Monday, February 22. Munn, 40, dated the football player from 2014 to 2017. Their split coincided with reports that the Love Wedding Repeat star caused Rodgers, 37, to grow estranged from his family—a rumor that was later revealed to be untrue. Munn, for her part, seemingly went on to refer to their relationship as “emotionally abusive” when speaking about a recent ex during the 2019 Forbes Under 30 Summit.

According to HollywoodLife’s source, Munn isn’t focusing much on Rodgers’ new relationship. “Whether he is involved with anyone and now that he is engaged doesn’t dictate how Olivia deals with her life,” the insider explained. “She really is paying zero attention to the situation; she has her own life to worry about. She doesn’t get tied up in unneeded drama.”

Rodgers and Woodley, 29, first sparked relationship rumors in February 2021. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair have been together for a few months at the time. A source told ET, “They have been keeping their relationship private for the most part, but are very into each other.”

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic,” a separate source told Us Weekly in early February. “The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

Then, just days after early reports claimed the pair had been dating for some time, Rodgers dropped a bombshell that seemingly confirmed that his relationship with the Big Little Lies star was even more than what outlets previously believed. The quarterback revealed he was already “engaged” while accepting an award as MVP of the 2020 season during the NFL Honors broadcast on February 6—officially making Woodley his fiancé, for now.