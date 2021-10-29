Olivia Munn Is Having a ‘Hard’ Pregnancy Amid Her Rumored Breakup With John Mulaney—Here’s Why

Not easy. Olivia Munn’s pregnancy with John Mulaney has been “hard,” but not because of her rumored breakup with the father of her child.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” on October 28, 2021, Olivia revealed that her pregnancy has “brought up” past insecurities with her body. “I was called so many things, that I was too big to be on TV. Then I would start to under-eat, ’cause I would hear those messages and I would try to take that message myself and be like, ‘Fine you think I’m…sure call me fat, I’m fat, sure, whatever,'” she said.

To deal with the criticism, Olivia explained that she would “try to take those things people were calling me, and try to own them myself.” However, she revealed that she was struggling “behind the scenes” and consulting doctors about tips to lose weight. The struggle created a cycle of “eat eating too much, overeating [and] under-eating,” which led to even more insecurities with her body, which she’s been reminded of by her pregnancy. “Being pregnant has brought up all those feelings, because there is so much of a, ‘How am I supposed to do it right?'” she said.

She continued, “And I know there is no right, I understand that, but it’s really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection.” She also explained that it’s been difficult to find clothes as a mom-to-be. “‘It’s just so hard because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless,” she said. “They are wearing the same clothes, just looks a little different and I don’t feel the same way.”

Olivia and John started dating in May 2021 less than a year after his divorce from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021, John revealed that he and Olivia were expecting a child together. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together,” he said at the time. A month later, however, rumors sparked that Olivia and John may have broken up after less than a year together.

“This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time.” The source also noted that the couple will “make great parents,” but as of now, “nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart.”

The insider continued, “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.” The source also noted that John and Olivia “are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”