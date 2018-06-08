Olivia Munn Opens Up About Struggling with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Hours after news broke that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain committed suicide, Olivia Munn took to her Instagram to reveal that she too has struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts. In an Instagram raising awareness for the mental illness, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her battle with depression and anxiety and urged fans to seek help if they’re experiencing suicidal thoughts too.

Munn began her Instagram by revealing that she has struggled with anxiety and periods of depression for most of her adult life. Though she learned how to handle her anxiety and depression about a decade ago, Munn admitted that, in the depths of her battle, suicidal thoughts wouldn’t be uncommon.

“I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life,” Munn wrote. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade. But before that, thoughts of suicide crossed my mind more than a few times.”

Munn went on to explain that depression doesn’t mean that someone wants to die. Instead, she explained that it often means that someone’s pain or darkness has become too much to bear. Munn also acknowledged that one doesn’t have to be clinically diagnosed with anxiety or depression to feel those thoughts. “For those who don’t understand depression, when someone is in that place it’s not because they want to die… it’s because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore,” Munn wrote. “You don’t have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair.”

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star ended her Instagram by urging fans to seek help if they’re experiencing suicidal thoughts. In her Instagram, which featured a list of international suicide hotlines, Munn reminded fans, as someone who had contemplated suicide before, that suicide is permanent and never the right choice.

“But please listen to me- from someone who is telling you that she’s been where you are- when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE. ” Munn wrote. “Here is a list of the international suicide prevention numbers. Please don’t hesitate. A phone call could change everything. Even if you think you don’t want to get involved or don’t want your friend to be mad at you or if you’re the one suffering and don’t want to be talked out of it or feel insecure about asking for help. Those are temporary consequences. With suicide, there’s no do-overs. Please try every single option you can before making a choice that cannot be undone.”

Depression, anxiety, and suicide are tough topics to talk about, but it’s so important that Munn came out with her story and let fans know that things will become better and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. After the recent death of designer Kate Spade as well, awareness is very much needed right now. If you’ or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please take Munn’s advice and call a suicide prevention hotline. Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information.