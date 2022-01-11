Olivia Just Shared the 1st Photo of Her Baby With John Days After He Finalized His Divorce

There’s nothing cuter than these Olivia Munn and John Mulaney baby photos. Days after her partner finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Munn has shared yet another photo of their baby boy on social media—and this time, Mulaney is posing with his son for the very first time.

Munn and Mulaney—who started dating in May 2021, less than a year after his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on November 24, 2021. On January 10, 2021, Munn took to Instagram to share a photo of Mulaney holding and kissing their newborn after the holidays. “The smooshiest smoosh 💋,” the new mom captioned the photo, which you can see below. Munn also added a note for any eagle-eyed fans who spotted the family’s Christmas decorations in the background of the photo: “And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈,” she wrote.

Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in September 2021. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said at the time. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

He continued, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Before dating Munn, Mulaney was married to Tendler from 2014 to 2021. Tendler confirmed her divorce from Mulaney in May 2021 with a statement to Page Six. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she said at the time. Their separation came five months after Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and drug abuse. Page Six reported at the time that Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce three months before the news of their split went public.

In September 2021, reports claimed that Tendler suspected Mulaney cheated on her before their divorce. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting,” a source told Page Six at the time.

“John was using Anna Marie to protect himself,” the source alleged. “But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Another source also told Page Six that Mulaney started messaging other women on Instagram for “hookups” while he and Tendler’s relationship had issues during lockdown. “John really suffered through lockdown last year. Anna Marie moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Smithsonian on a project and he was back in NYC and out of control,” the insider said. “He was DM’ing women on Instagram for hookups — whether he went through with anything, we don’t know—and by December he’d fallen off the wagon again and was abusing drugs and alcohol.”

The source continued, “This all followed a pattern—he and Anna Marie would break up and get back together again, he would get wasted and then he’d beg her to take him back. Sometimes, he told friends that he was so wasted that he had no recollection of even talking to these women.”