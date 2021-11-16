Olivia Just Responded to ‘Incorrect’ Rumors About John’s Past ‘Relationships’ Amid Speculation He Cheated

Ever since their relationship began, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have fielded all kinds of rumors—including whispers of a breakup and speculation that Mulaney cheated with Munn on his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, long before that. But according to Munn, nobody really knows as much as they think they do about the situation.

The Love Wedding Repeat actress, 41, opened up about the “rampant” rumors about her relationship with Mulaney in an interview with the Los Angeles Times‘ Meredith Blake, telling the reporter that the latest rumor mill isn’t exactly new for her. “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn said in the piece, which was published on November 16, 2021. The Newsroom alum, who is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with Mulaney, went on to hint at the speculation surrounding her partner’s past “relationships” amid rumors that he cheated on his ex-wife.

“They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t,” the actress said. “There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is,” she added, with Blake noting that Munn spoke of her relationship with Mulaney in the “present tense.” While Munn neither confirmed nor denied recent rumors of a split between the pair, this does seem to suggest that they’re still actively in each other’s lives—whether that’s as lovers or as future co-parents.

Munn and Mulaney’s relationship was first confirmed in September 2021, when Mulaney appeared on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. At the time, Mulaney confirmed that he and Munn were an item—and that she was pregnant with their first child. The Saturday Night Live comedian also explained the timeline of his relationship with Munn following his split from Tendler. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” He added, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”

However, according to a source close to Tendler, Mulaney didn’t ask for a divorce until February 2021—months after the comedian’s suggested timeline. The insider also claimed to Page Six that Mulaney cheated on Tendler before he went to rehab, telling the outlet in September 2021, “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting.”

The insider continued at the time, “John was using Anna Marie to protect himself. But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Meanwhile, a celebrity agent who reportedly worked with Munn in the past also told the publication that Mulaney’s timeline didn’t quite add up. “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia’s pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months — when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia,” the agent said. “It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated.”