Olivia Munn Just Got a Textured Bob—Here’s How to Cop Her Look

Last night, we like to imagine Olivia Munn did exactly what many of us have done just before a major event: She took a look in the mirror and summarily decided that it was time for a hair change. For plebeians, that means bemoaning your boring hair all night, wishing that someone could’ve done something about it before you set foot out into the world, but for Munn’s Office Christmas Party premiere yesterday evening, it meant that her hair guru, Christian Wood, chopped her hair into a textured bob.

“We’ve talked about cutting her hair for quite some time now, but tonight we finally did it!” Wood told us. “In the end, it was about 12 inches off. To compliment this new look, we wanted a style that was cool and effortless. Her hair is quite straight naturally so we went a bit choppier with the cut and created an overall undone look.”

Yeah: It looks exactly as gorgeous as you’d think from the description. If you’re at home drooling and want to recreate this look for yourself, Wood gave us the exact styling details—so, wish granted.

First, apply a blowout cream (Wood likes Matrix Style Link Blowout Curvy Queen, $20) throughout damp hair, Wood advised. “It’s great for those with naturally straight hair like Olivia’s as it helps create waves,” he added. “Flip head over and rough dry to add extra volume all over and give the ends a piecey look.”

Next, once your hair is dry, “use a medium curling iron to create loose waves,” Wood said. “Take small pieces, leaving out the ends, and alternate the direction of each wave—one left, one right—for a more ununiformed, beachy look.”

After that, find something else to do for five minutes while your hair cools. “Then flip hair upside down again and shake out the waves,” Wood said. “Flip back up and apply Matrix Style Link Mineral Booster ($20) to the root area for texture.”

To complete your look, apply a finishing spray “randomly throughout the mid lengths and ends for an airy hold,” Wood said. “To finish, sweep some hair over to create a deep side part.” For a litle extra shine, try an oil mist—Wood recommends Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Replenish Oil Mist ($24).

And then, you know, find a movie premiere to attend. You’re all set!