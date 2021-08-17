Olivia & Korey Just Won ‘Love Island’—Here’s What Their Life After the Villa Looks Like

Since their Love Island win (and $100K prize), fans have wanted to know if Olivia and Korey are still together from Love Island US or if their romance has already ended since they left the villa.

But before we reveal Olivia and Korey’s relationship now, let’s explain how Love Island works: Love Island, which originally premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005, starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within seconds of meeting each other, the contestants are asked to couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling, and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island US, that prize is $100,000 However, the money doesn’t go to the couple as a whole. Instead, it goes to one person by random draw. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves. Love Island US premiered in July 2019. Season 3, which premiered in July 2021 and aired its finale on August 15, was filmed at a villa in Nīnole, Hawaii.

What was Olivia and Korey’s relationship like on Love Island US?

Korey Gandy, a 28-year-old rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Olivia Kaiser, a 28-year-old cosmotologist and business owner from Anchorage, Alaska, were two of 10 original contestants on Love Island US season 3. They met on day one, but coupled up with other people. It wasn’t until week five, after Olivia came back from Casa Amor and Korey re-coupled with someone else, that they realized they had feelings for each other and were more than friends.

On day 32, Korey and Olivia re-coupled with each other and remained one of the strongest couples in the villa until the finale. During the finale, host Arielle Vandenberg named Korey and Olivia as the winners of Love Island season 3. In a random draw, Korey won the $100,000 prize but in the end, he decided to share it with Olivia. So are Olivia and Korey still together from Love Island US? Here’s what their relationship looks like after the villa.

Are Olivia and Korey still together from Love Island US?

So…are Olivia and Korey still together from Love Island US? The answer is yes! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the Love Island season 3 finale, Olivia and Korey revealed that they’re still together and plan on traveling together, which is something they mentioned as a common interest on the show. “Definitely No. 1 on the list is traveling and experiencing everything life has to offer. That’s the biggest thing. We’re going to New York on Friday, and after New York, we’re going to his hometown, Virginia Beach, and just vibe out there for a little while. Hang out with his dog. Honestly, we’re not really planning anything and we’re just going to flow. We’re definitely going to be with each other,” Olivia said.

Other plans include meeting each other’s family in person (they met each other’s families over Zoom on the show), and riding motorcycles together.” I’m most excited to meet her family. I’ve met her mom over Facetime. That was awesome. She’s a super genuine person, literally the exact same person but in older form. Her dad, I want to meet him, and her friends. Just how life is back home. That excites me and I can’t wait for it, honestly,” Korey said

Olivia added, “He rides motorcycles, so I’m excited to see him in his motorcycle crew and see how they act together. Even just the little things like going out to get a drink or a snack or something or even the movies, I’m ready to get back to the real world.”

As for whether the win has hit them yet, Korey revealed that he and Olivia are still living off of the high from the villa. “I haven’t really talked much in the past day, which is super weird. I’m normally bouncing off the walls talking about something. It definitely hasn’t hit me yet just because we’re still all around each other, you know? It feels like we’re back in the villa and we’re in that atmosphere of life, but I think once we all get back to our normal lives that’s when it will really start to hit us for sure,” he said.

Love Island US is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free, and how to watch Love Island UK in the US.

If you love Love Island, this Etsy Love Island water bottle is a must-have. The bottle looks identical to the one islanders drink from on the show. The handmade plastic bottle fills 25 fluid ounces of liquid and comes with the same features as the real Love Island water bottle: a twist-on top, a finger loop, a drinking pipe and a removable fruit infuser to add flavor to your water. But the best part of the bottle is that fans can customize it with their name in the same Love Island font on the show. Along with the usual Love Island blue, pink and orange, this bottle also offers 29 more colors, including red, yellow and teal, as well as special shades like metallic rose gold, rainbow and glitter Tiffany blue.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.