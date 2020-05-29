Olivia Jade Still Has a Plan to ‘Rebuild Her Brand’ After the College Admissions Scandal

This influencer is ready to move on. Olivia Jade’s YouTube plan after Lori Loughlin’s prison sentence was revealed is honestly pretty gutsy, but the 20-year-old is determined anyway. Life as she knew it was put on hold following her mother’s involvement in the controversial college admissions scandal of 2019. But according to a source with Us Weekly, the YouTuber is ready to “get back to her more normal routine”—and she has some interesting ideas for how she’ll actually do that.

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s parents pled guilty to fraud charges on May 22, several months after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have both Olivia and her sister, Isabella “Bella” Giannulli, accepted into the University of Southern California. Lori, 55, and husband Mossimo, 56, originally planned to go to trial before finally accepting their plea deal this month.

Now, Olivia is ready to focus on herself and “rebuild her brand.” The young influencer is willing to make some compromises to get her work back on track. “As far as her career, getting back on YouTube is still the end goal,” a source told Us Weekly. “But she knows that for a while she might face some struggle.” That doesn’t mean she can’t use that struggle to her advantage.

According to Us Weekly‘s source, Olivia “knows that certain brands might want to capitalize on this whole situation and will be interested in working with her.” The source adds: “It might not be her ideal picks, but she knows there is still a platform there for her and she will regroup and rebuild her brand in one way or another.” You gotta do what you gotta do!

As for how the YouTube star is doing emotionally, there’s been progress there too. “Olivia has the mindset that nothing lasts forever and while she knows it will be an uphill battle, she feels much more confident than she did six months ago,” the source explains. “[She] knows it’s a slow rebuild and that she’ll have to start from the ground up and be wary of her choices.”

Here’s hoping for the best.