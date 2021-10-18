Olivia Jade Just Responded to Rumors She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With Her Married ‘DWTS’ Partner Val

A viral clip on TikTok has some fans questioning whether Olivia Jade Giannulli and her Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy are “hooking up” on the series. So, are Olivia Jade and Val dating? Or is it just a rumor?

Well, we have an answer from Olivia Jade herself. The Youtube star, 22, took to TikTok to clear things up on Sunday, October 17. She shared a response to the viral video—which has since been deleted—where a TikTok user claimed that there’s a Dancing With the Stars celebrity who has allegedly been getting very cozy with their married dance partner. While the video didn’t name any names, many believed that it was referencing Olivia Jade and her partner Val, who has been married to JoJo Siwa’s partner, Jenna Johnson, since April 2019. According to Olivia Jade, however, this is nothing but a “complete rumor.”

“Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” Olivia Jade said in a TikTok video of her own. “First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.”

“It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends,” she continued. “I don’t know why everything has to be something, but I’ve already obviously seen a ton of negative comments. And I’d get it if it was true, but it’s not, so let’s end this here and let’s fucking dance and have fun on this show, and not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. It’s not cool.”

This isn’t the first time Olivia Jade’s time on Dancing With the Stars has been the subject of controversy. The University of Southern California dropout—whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison following their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal—sparked rumors of an alleged “fix” when ABC first announced that she was paired up with fan-favorite pro Val on season 30 of DWTS. As one social media user claimed in September 2021, “#OliviaJade supposed [sic] has a deal to stay at least 3 weeks without being in danger on #DWTS.”

However, ABC’s Robert Mills took to Twitter to shut down any speculation of the alleged arrangement between Dancing With the Stars and Olivia Jade soon after the rumors emerged. Mills hit back at the claims, writing, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations.”

Val, for his part, has expressed nothing but support for his partner during her time on the series. “I got your back. I’m not really looking at your past,” he told her on the show. “It’s what you do here for me that’s important. Dancing with the Stars is a perfect opportunity for the world to see another side of Olivia.”

