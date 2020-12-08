Olivia Jade Reveals She’s Had No Contact With Lori Loughlin Since Her Mom Went to Prison

On her own. Olivia Jade has had no contact with Lori Loughlin or Mossimo Giannulli since they went to prison for their parts in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Almost two years after her parents’ arrest, Olivia Jade broke her silence on the college admissions scandal in an interview on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Tuesday, December 8. The interview comes 18 months after Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 after accusations that they paid $500,000 in bribes to the University of Southern California, so their daughters, Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella, 20, would be admitted into school as members of the crew team, even though neither daughter had experience in the sport.

The couple pled guilty to charges of fraud in May, and Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months in prison, started her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30. Giannulli, who was sentenced to five months in prison, started his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, a month later in November 19. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were also fined $400,000.

In her interview with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones on Red Table Talk, Olivia Jade revealed that she hasn’t talked to her parents since they went to prison. She explained that the current COVID-19 pandemic has prevented her from having contact with her family. ”There’s a quarantine phase because of COVID. I think that is the reason, but I’m not too sure. I just haven’t heard anything so I’m just waiting,” she said.

Olivia Jade went on to note that this is the longest she’s gone without talking to her parents, and the lack of contact has been hard, especially with her mom. “I know she’s strong and I know it’s a good reflection period,” she said.

Olivia Jade also explained on Red Table Talk that, though she doesn’t approve of what her parents did, she understood that their actions came from a good place. “We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that it was wrong,” she said. “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

Red Table Talk is available to stream on Facebook Watch.