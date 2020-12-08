Here’s What Olivia Jade’s Net Worth Looks Like After Lori Loughlin’s Arrest

Followers have wondered where Olivia Jade’s net worth stands ever since her mother, actress Lori Loughlin, was arrested for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal of 2019. As it turns out, the 21-year-old influencer’s net worth has definitely been impacted—but Olivia Jade’s net worth in 2020 might still surprise you.

Olivia Jade’s net worth looks pretty different in comparison to mom Lori Loughlin’s net worth. After all, the 56-year-old Full House alum had more than enough money with the help of her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to pay a reported $500,000 in bribes to college admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer to guarantee admission to the University of Southern California for Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, by having them pose as crew recruits on their applications (although neither actually played the sport). Following Loughlin’s arrest in March 2019, the actress was let go from her television roles and her Bel-Air home was listed for sale—making it safe to say her net worth took a hefty hit. But what about Olivia Jade’s net worth?

Read on everything we know about Olivia Jade’s net worth in 2020.

How much does Olivia Jade make from being an influencer?

Prior to her mother’s arrest in 2019, Olivia Jade was quickly making a name for herself on social media with her focus on lifestyle and beauty. The former college student had racked up over 3 million followers across her accounts on Instagram and YouTube, where she promoted products as part of lucrative sponsorship deals with Amazon, TRESemmé, Smashbox cosmetics, Smile Direct, and others.

According to Stephanie Cartin, the co-CEO of social media marketing agency SocialFly, someone in Olivia Jade’s position could make upwards of $10,000 per post. “Typically, someone who has her following on Instagram and YouTube would likely be making around $10,000 to $15,000 per post and per video,” Cartin told Page Six in 2019.

That said, her mom’s celebrity status was an added boost. The social media expert went on to estimate even higher earnings for Olivia Jade at the time. “We’re estimating … she’s probably making a minimum of $30,000 for a post on Instagram. It could even be upwards of $50,000,” Cartin explained.

How has Olivia Jade’s net worth been impacted by the college admissions scandal?

After news broke that Olivia Jade’s parents were arrested and charged in connection with the college admissions scandal, the young influencer went MIA on social media. Olivia Jade wasn’t only at the center of a controversy—she also lost sponsorship deals with major brands. That included her Instagram partnership with Sephora, which saw the release of her Olivia Jade X Sephora Bronze & Illuminate Palette in December 2018.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber also stopped uploading videos to the platform. She resurfaced six months after news of the scandal first broke with a video titled, “hi again,” where she explained as much as she could to her followers without compromising her mother’s investigation.

What is Olivia Jade’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Olivia Jade’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million—though, it’s possible that number was anywhere up to $1.5 million before the college admissions scandal.