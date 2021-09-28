Here’s the Truth About Claims Olivia Jade Made a ‘Deal’ to Avoid Being Eliminated on ‘DWTS’

An ABC executive just reacted to Olivia Jade’s DWTS controversy following claims that she made an alleged “deal” with the network to avoid being eliminated from the beloved dance competition. According to the exec, the rumors are completely false.

ABC’s Robert Mills took to Twitter on Monday, September 27, to shut down speculation of the alleged arrangement between Dancing With the Stars and the 22-year-old contestant. As one social media user claimed, “#OliviaJade supposed [sic] has a deal to stay at least 3 weeks without being in danger on #DWTS.” Mills hit back at the claim, writing, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations.”

Rumors of an alleged “fix” involving Olivia Jade have circulated ever since the Dancing With the Stars partners were announced by ABC. The University of Southern California dropout—whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison following their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal—was paired up with fan-favorite partner Val Chmerkovskiy on season 30 of DWTS.

Many fans found it awfully curious that Olivia Jade was partnered up with one of the show’s most popular pro dancers given her previous controversy. As one fan pointed out, “Not Dancing With the Stars giving Olivia Jade one of the most popular male partners to ensure she stays there as long as possible.” Another added, “And of course they partner Olivia Jade with Valentin, the most loved pro on the show. I see what this show is trying to do.”

During her DWTS intro, Olivia Jade appeared to shrug off her connection to the college admissions scandal. “I’m probably best known for being an influencer. But the last few years I’ve been, I guess you could say, wrapped up in a scandal,” she said at the time.

Valentin, for his part, has vowed to be there for his partner throughout the competition despite her reputation. “I got your back. I’m not really looking at your past,” he told her on the show. “It’s what you do here for me that’s important. Dancing with the Stars is a perfect opportunity for the world to see another side of Olivia.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.