Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli Are ‘Devastated’ Over Lori Loughlin’s Guilty Plea

It’s a sad time for the Loughlin-Giannulli daughters. Olivia Jade and Bella’s reaction to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s guilty plea in the nationwide college admissions scandal is “devastation” and “fear.” A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 21—the same day the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Lori and Mossimo would plead guilty to the scandal—that Olivia Jade and Bella are heartbroken over their parents’ decision to take a deal that would send them to prison.

“Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty,” the insider said. The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family.”

She source continued, “The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail.”

Though the daughters are sad over their parents’ decision, a source told People on Friday, May 22, that Olivia Jade and Bella are trying to be “supportive” as Lori and Mossimo prepare to go to jail. “I know that the girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal and just want them to be happy,” a legal insider told People. “They realize that this was done to help them, and there is no animosity there. Last I knew, they were encouraging their parents to fight this, but obviously that’s all changed now.”

The source continued, “Olivia and Bella also want it to be over. They agree the plea is the best option. Lori and Mossimo want to be able to enjoy their lives again. They want to enjoy it with Olivia and Bella. They don’t feel like they gave up by accepting a plea—they are doing what’s best for their family.”

The news comes after the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed on Thursday that Lori and Mossimo would plead guilty for their part in the college admissions scandal, which included allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither played the sport. Lori will serve two months in prison, while her husband will serve five months. Both parents will also need to pay a fine and complete multiple years of supervised release and community service.