Olivia Culpo Just Clapped Back at Married Celebs Who Keep Sliding Into Her DMs

Whew, chile–the drama! Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo should be celebrating the release of her stunning new photos in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Instead, Olivia Culpo has married celebs in her DMs. The former Miss Universe is officially fed the fu*k up, and she’s not afraid to call people out!

Culpo’s ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola allegedly cheated on the model and then he had the audacity to discuss his sex life with the model publically. Now the I Feel Pretty actress is done playing nice with cheaters. During a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, she just called out a slew of celebrity men who keep sliding into her DMs. She was so fed up that she was SUPER close to naming names. She told McCarthy,

You know how many people I wanna just out? Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs. First of all, that’s my No. 1 red flag that I’m never gonna date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast.

Honestly, we’d be disgusted also. For now– Culpo has decided against outing these married guys (even though we’d high key be here for it.) However, she has certainly come close to doing so. She revealed, “I really wanna screencap all of them and just be like, ‘Hey, all of you guys, tell your wives that they need to leave.’ I’m offended that you think that I would even take the bait, honestly.”

All of this drama comes on the heels of the L’Oréal model’s breakup with footballer Amendola who claimed that she is obsessed with fame. In a now-deleted post, he said, “Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn..” THE NERVE.

For her part, Culpo has chosen to take the high road sharing her gorgeous SI photos (one where she’s covered in SNAKES) and discussing perseverance and persistence. She posted on Instagram,

@si_swimsuit …It’s finally here!!!!!! This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember). I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world. Looking back at this first picture, I know exactly what was going through my mind at the time. I was so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be doing something I had dreamed of, and wished and hoped for since I was a little girl. And I sit here today feeling SO grateful. I feel like I worked really hard, and hope I can use my experience to inspire people to 1. Always follow your dreams 2. Know the power of the law of attraction and manifesting what you want in life 3. Try your hardest to always give thanks, even when it is difficult and you may not understand why certain things happen when they do. Even though I was struggling on this day, I know in this picture I was thanking God for the opportunities life has given me and for making every day a blessing. I love you all and PS thank you for the bday wishes!!!!

Olivia you’re doing great sweetie!