We Asked Olivia Culpo To Model Every Pair Of Sunnies In Her New Privé Revaux Collection

Sunglasses are simply the only accessory that not only transform your look, but your entire mood, too. Slipping on the right pair of sunnies can make you feel like an entirely different person—a strong black cat-eye unleashes your inner fashion diva, oversized lenses make you feel like a celeb caught in paparazzi and classic gold aviators are your secret weapon to serving major beach babe energy. Luckily, finding the perfect pair to channel any mood is easy with Olivia Culpo’s Privé Revaux sunglasses collection, in which every style was inspired by an iconic woman worth emulating.

You’ve heard the names before—Audrey Hepburn, Jane Birkin, Jackie O and so many others who have been cemented into fashion history as style icons. The Olivia Culpo Collection features sunnies as timeless as the stars who inspired them. “I wanted these sunglasses to be very classic,” she tells STYLECASTER. “I have six styles, and they’re named after five different style icons that are very important and inspirational to me.” (The sixth style, if you’re wondering, is the Jane Birkin-inspired silhouette in a blue light-blocking eyeglass option.)

At $39.95 a pair, Culpo’s collection is affordable, but the high-fashion vibes are present nonetheless. “I’ve always been passionate about providing affordable fashion—accessible fashion, to people that want great style,” Culpo says. “To me, that’s something that I’m always looking for, and the price point for Privé Revaux has always been great.”

While these sunglasses will certainly compliment any trendy OOTD you choose to pair them with, Culpo insists that they’re designed to be long-term favorites. “I wanted to make sure that these are glasses that people will have forever and they’ll love forever, and that they will be staples,” she explains. “That’s why I came up with the concept of using all these iconic women to create the framework with each style. I know that they are all images that I still look at and I’m in awe of, so I’m hoping that these glasses will reflect that type of timelessness.”

Oh, and if you’re tempted to buy more than one pair after scrolling through the lineup below and seeing Culpo model them all in the video above, feel free to splurge—a portion of your purchase will benefit Restoring Vision, a nonprofit that provides reading glasses to the needy. “We are partnering with Restoring Vision, and for every sunglass sold within the first month, there will be one pair of glasses given to someone in need,” says Culpo. “I was so excited when we were coming up with this concept because I think that now more than ever, it’s so important to know you are giving back in some way and having an impact, even if it feels small.”

If Culpo or any of the other iconic women highlighted in her Privé Revaux collection inspire you, read on for a look at each style and the chance to shop the collection.

1. The Janet

Inspired by Janet Jackson, The Janet Sunglasses are, of course, shield shades. “I just feel like they’re so sporty and fun,” says Culpo. “These scream, ‘Don’t mess with me,'” she jokes.

2. The Jane

Inspired by Jane Birkin, The Jane Sunglasses are Culpo’s personal faves. “Everything in the collection is unisex, but I would say that The Jane is my favorite,” she says, adding, “They look really good on my boyfriend.”

If you’re all stocked up on sunnies already, you can also shop The Jane in a blue light-blocking eyeglass option.

3. The Audrey

Breakfast at Privé Revaux, anyone? Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, The Audrey Sunglasses mimic the iconic sunnies the star wore in the film Breakfast At Tiffany’s. “I personally have always loved Audrey Hepburn so much, and the thing that’s great about these is the they’re lightweight,” says Culpo.

Pesky sunglass indents on the bridge of your nose? No thanks. “They’re not heavy at all,” she insists.

4. The Jackie

I mean, isn’t Jackie O everyone’s style icon? The Jackie Sunglasses are the ultimate classy lady shades, and your new secret weapon for elevating a basic look with just one accessory. If you snag one pair from Culpo’s PV lineup, make it these.

5. The Goldie

Inspired by Goldie Hawn, The Goldie Sunglasses are an elevated take on a fun fave. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Overboard, but Goldie Hawn is wearing these ridiculous glasses,” Culpo remembers. “These are like a more modern, tamed version of the ridiculous glasses she’s wearing in the opening scene.” The blue colorway is also a vibrant standout from the rest of Culpo’s neutral collection.

