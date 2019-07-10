These Photos Of Olivia Culpo & Her New Bae Are Absolute Fire

Nothing screams summer vacation like a red hot bikini and a romantic getaway to Mexico. Olivia Culpo’s new boyfriend clue is Christian McCaffrey. Culpo and the NFL player definitely seemed like a couple as they roamed the resort grounds. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Carolina Panthers running back packed on the PDA while on a stroll and showed off their stellar figures in their bathing suits. Culpo opted for a fiery red bikini with a black sarong while McCaffrey went with the traditional baseball cap and dark black shorts. Cuties! Or should we say…hotties!

The duo were on a getaway with the 27-year-old model’s friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, former two times Super Bowl champion, Tyler Gaffney. Louelle shared that the four of them returned home from their trip abroad on July 10 on her Instagram stories. The foursome literally could not be hotter—Louelle is also a former Sports Illustrated model so they all have a lot in common! We’re guessing the trip was full of fun and bonding. According to Louelle’s Insta story, they all had a blast. Louelle and Culpo actually hit the stage at an outdoor restaurant during their stay and all the vacationers seemed to enjoy the “show.” They were laughing and cheering in the background of Louelle’s videos.

Culpo and McCaffrey’s new romance first began the way all modern love stories do these days—with likes on Instagram. They were linked back in May when the two began swapping likes on each other’s photos and then began following each other in April, according to NFL reporter, Dov Kleiman. (Side note: are we the only ones who think it’s odd to like some photos of a person before following them? Just curious what the public opinion is on that one).