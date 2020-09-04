Olivia Culpo on Her ‘Vogue’ Photoshoot With Her Boyfriend & the Beauty Products She Credits For Her ‘Dewy Glow’

Olivia Culpo lives most of her life online. As a social media influencer, her Instagram is filled with photos of every outfit she’s worn, every meal she’s eaten and every moment she’s had over the past several years. But even she couldn’t imagine how much her life would be online in 2020.

“Like so many of us, we realized so many things can be done digitally,” she tells StyleCaster.

Since quarantine started, she’s had to pivot from red carpets and professional photoshoots to Zoom junkets and at-home covers. “I have had virtual press days at my house for the release of my Sports Illustrated cover and my sunglass capsule collection with Privé,” Culpo says. “A lot of the content creation is now happening at home also—which I don’t mind because I get to be more creative in my own space. My boyfriend actually shot me at my home for Vogue India. He’s not a photographer, but I think he has a great eye.”

Used to flying from city to city for events and photoshoots, Culpo has spent most of her quarantine at home in Los Angeles, which has allowed her more time to spend with her family, including her sister, Aurora, who welcomed a baby daughter in August. “Well, it has been different because I typically travel so much,” she says. “In some ways, it has been a nice reset, and I have gotten to spend more time with my family and friends. My sister just had a baby, and I was able to be there when she got home so that was amazing. I have also had time to cook so much more than ever before.”

In August, Culpo also celebrated her brother Gus’ birthday, complete with a candy-filled cake and a vending machine of Miami Cocktail Company spritzes, organic canned cocktails that are her latest obsession. “It was so nice to have something fun for my brother’s birthday because quarantine birthdays can be tough,” she says. “And it was easy for me too because you don’t have to mix any drinks [the spritzes] come ready to serve.”

Culpo has also used quarantine to start a new business, More than a Mask, a face mask brand that donates its profits to non-profit organizations in need of help amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Obviously, I worry about everyone’s health and welfare also,” she says. “At the beginning of quarantine I started a company called More Than A Mask, and we have been making masks and giving all the profits to Feeding America. Each mask sold provides 100 meals for people in need.”

On what she’s binge-watched in quarantine

“That changes all the time because we all have so much more time to watch TV, but I have gotten really into Very Cavallari. It is such a fun show. I also binge-watched Yellowstone with my BF.”

On what she’s read in quarantine

“I love to read self-help books, and I used this time to re-read a few of my favorites like The Power of Now and Leveraging the Universe. I also really loved Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein. My sister, Sophia, is reading it now.”

On the go-to what she wears to feel confident

“I mean, lately, it has been loungewear more than anything, but I love to dress up too. I am a girly-girl when it comes to style, so I love a nice pair of heels with a beautiful dress. I find fashion to be a way of self-expression that can change with your moods. I really love to mix high and low pieces like pairing my Bottega Venetta heels and bag with an Express white T-shirt and a high-waisted pair of denim jeans.”

On the beauty products she uses until the last drop

“I am a complete beauty junkie, and I try everything. I love a serum and a face mist. Clarins just came out with a double serum that is pretty amazing, and I am constantly spraying face mist—especially in the summer. I love that dewy glow it gives you. You can really use any brand, but I love the smell of the Tatcha spray but I use the Evian spray also.

On her go-to act of self-care in quarantine

“Oh, journaling for sure. I try to journal right when I wake up in the morning and just write until I cannot think of anything else to say. It is so therapeutic for me. But sometimes self-care can be something simple like taking a nap because you are tired or taking time to prepare healthy meals and taking your vitamins. And I will not lie—sometimes self-care is a glass of champagne or a (Miami) cocktail!”

