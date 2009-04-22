OBJECT OF DESIRE

Oliver Peoples “Daddy B”, $325, at saksfifthavenue.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

A throwback to retro inspired styles have ruled the Men’s runways for several seasons. This slightly oversized shape with its rounded pin detail is the perfect combination of timeless design with the latest in lens technology.

Reason #2

For over 20 years, Oliver Peoples has built its reputation on design and technology. All the frames are hand-crafted of the finest materials and come in an array of lens color options. Their deliberate stance on anti-logo labeling is a strong testament against today’s trendy, fast design culture. They are THE choice among the Hollywood A-list set and tastemakers around the globe. Owner and deigner Larry Leight is a licensed optician so comfort, wearablility, and clarity are an integral part of the design process. How many sunglass designers can you name that have an optician at the helm? I’ll leave you to think about it…

Reason #3

Did I mention that Oliver Peoples frames are made in limited quantity? Hand-crafted and polarized at $325. I would get moving.