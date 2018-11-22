Vintage Olive Baskets Are the Easiest Way to Add Rustic Flair to an Otherwise Urban Space

Tired of all that sterile modern decor that seems to characterize city living? Look no further than the olive basket. These handled metal buckets are full of slit cutouts—once useful for washing freshly picked olives, and now a dynamic detail that differentiates the olive basket from other vintage buckets. (It’s not a regular basket, it’s a cool basket.)

They’re also the secret to infusing your contemporary space with a taste of homey, rustic decor.

Whether you want to feel like you’re in the Italian countryside (à la Under the Tuscan Sun—sans heartbreak, of course) or balance out your space with something a little warmer, olive basket decor is a one-stop shop for homey vibes. (They’re also great for storage!)

Even better: These decorative pieces are perfect for fall. The internet’s most thoughtful decorators are filling their homes with olive baskets—and filling those olive baskets with things like firewood and cozy blankets. And the craftiest among them are taking those olive baskets from buckets to furniture, rendering them as lampshades or light fixtures.

Oh, and if you’re worried about integrating a bold metallic silver into your aesthetic, just spray-paint your olive basket a color of your choosing. (You could also change the color based on season or event—such a decor power move.)

If our waxing poetic about the trend isn’t enough to convince you to try it, perhaps a little visual inspo will. Ahead, you’ll find 21 diverse and delightful olive basket decor examples—one of which is sure to offer a little rustic hygge to your carefully curated aesthetic.