Vintage Olive Baskets Are the Easiest Way to Add Rustic Flair to an Otherwise Urban Space

Tired of all that sterile modern decor that seems to characterize city living? Look no further than the olive basket. These handled metal buckets are full of slit cutouts—once useful for washing freshly picked olives, and now a dynamic detail that differentiates the olive basket from other vintage buckets. (It’s not a regular basket, it’s a cool basket.)
They’re also the secret to infusing your contemporary space with a taste of homey, rustic decor.
Whether you want to feel like you’re in the Italian countryside (à la Under the Tuscan Sun—sans heartbreak, of course) or balance out your space with something a little warmer, olive basket decor is a one-stop shop for homey vibes. (They’re also great for storage!)
Even better: These decorative pieces are perfect for fall. The internet’s most thoughtful decorators are filling their homes with olive baskets—and filling those olive baskets with things like firewood and cozy blankets. And the craftiest among them are taking those olive baskets from buckets to furniture, rendering them as lampshades or light fixtures.
Oh, and if you’re worried about integrating a bold metallic silver into your aesthetic, just spray-paint your olive basket a color of your choosing. (You could also change the color based on season or event—such a decor power move.)
If our waxing poetic about the trend isn’t enough to convince you to try it, perhaps a little visual inspo will. Ahead, you’ll find 21 diverse and delightful olive basket decor examples—one of which is sure to offer a little rustic hygge to your carefully curated aesthetic.
Introducing: your new favorite vase.
Photo:
So Much Better With Age.
A lighting fixture that would look just as great in a contemporary loft as it would in a rustic vintage-decor-filled home.
Photo:
At the Picket Fence.
Placing a basket on a bedside table might not be proven to induce dreams of the Italian countryside—but it certainly won't hurt your chances of doing so.
Photo:
Liz Marie Blog.
Mini pine trees covered in string lights are sure to cozy up any space. The coziness multiplies when you put those trees in olive baskets.
Photo:
On Sutton Place.
Spray-painting your olive basket is an easy way to integrate it into your space.
Photo:
Sarah Joy Blog.
Placing seasonal flowers inside an olive basket makes for an earthy centerpiece on a table runner.
Photo:
Dadyhomes.info.
Hanging an olive basket filled with flowers is a neat alternative to a wreath.
Photo:
etsy.com/shop/SimplyStems.
Aesthetically appealing storage—need I say more?
Photo:
homesari.info.
Take your olive basket from season to season by swapping out its contents.
Photo:
On Sutton Place.
A summer take on a distinctly autumnal trend.
Photo:
homeiswheretheboatis.net.
Not your average ceiling lamp.
Photo:
Victoria Pearson/HGTV.
Dress up your house plants by putting them in olive baskets. (Even better? The baskets come with built-in drainage—the slit cutouts.)
Photo:
savvysouthernstyle.net.
Three olive baskets are better than one.
Photo:
Nesting with Grace.
Officially the cutest way to store firewood.
Photo:
Tidbits and Twine.
In case your holiday tree requires a planter.
Photo:
Golden Boys and Me.
Can you think of anything cozier?
Photo:
gigglesgalore.net.
Because you need somewhere to store those extra throw pillows.
Photo:
My Life from Home.
An olive basket full of flowers will elevate any space.
Photo:
Studio-McGee.
Photo:
Clean and Scentsible.
Your end tables deserve a little decor—don't ya think?
Photo:
Saw Nail and Paint.