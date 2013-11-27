Wait, What? Kris Jenner Reportedly Hooked Up With ‘Bachelor’ Ben Flajnik

Kris Jenner just split from her husband of 22 years, Bruce Jenner, but that hasn’t stopped her—allegedly—from playing the field. Her first conquest? “Bachelor” star Ben Flajnik. According to mysterious, mercurial Kardashian sources, the couple met during a taping of Jenner’s now-cancelled show back in July, and have been flirting ever since.

For his part, Flajnik denies it and calls Kris a “dear friend.” But an insider close to the pair says that it’s definitely on. “They started hanging out. It got romantic right away,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been hooking up.” The surprising part? Flajnik is a good 27 years younger than Kris. Impressive (if it’s true).

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at some of the other famous women who’ve managed to hook up with much younger guys.