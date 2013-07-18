ThrowbackThursday: See a Young Kanye West In His Elementary School Yearbook Picture

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

There’s no doubt about it—Kanye West is one of the most famous people in the world, and with good reason. You may very well be in the group of people that think he’s an arrogant jerk who still deserves to be condemned for stealing Taylor Swift’s shine at the VMAs back in 2010, but you have to admit he’s contributed a lot to pop culture. After all, the 36-year-old Chicago has become a rap industry icon, has given us countless bizarre outfits to gawk at, and even has a baby with reality TV’s first lady, Miss Kim Kardashian.

But it wasn’t always Givenchy kilts and chic Parisian apartments for West, who grew up in Chicago. As a young elementary school student, West favored Cosby sweaters and collared shirts, and frankly he looked adorable. Of course, we love his monochromatic risk-taking style, but there’s something about the simple fashion sense of his childhood—which, we may add, definitely carried over to the beginning of his career. Come on, you remember his rugby shirts and popped collars!

Take a look at the photo above and let us know—what do you think of this week’s #ThrowbackThursday?

