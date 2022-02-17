Old Navy’s Swimsuit Sale Is Too Good to Pass Up—Here’s What Styles We’re Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

You might not think it, but these cold winter months are actually the best ones to shop for swimsuits. The reason? So many retailers put them on sale since nobody’s really headed to the beach… unless you have a fabulous vacation booked, of course. One of the best places to shop for adorable and affordable suits is Old Navy, obvs. It has one of the largest and most size-inclusive collections on the market, and it doesn’t upcharge for plus-size styles (a grotesque move that way too many popular brands still pull and expect us not to care about?).

Most of the tops, bottoms and one-pieces don’t cost more than $30. But that’s just the beginning of the savings you’ll experience grabbing a stylish suit from good ol’ Old Navy because right now, you can shop every style the brand offers for an additional 30 percent off. I’m not the best at math, but I know that’ll knock off at least a few bucks from your total bill, and any time that happens, I consider it a win.

This means you can buy a whole new suit for under $50, which, honestly, is easier said than done.

It might seem a little counterintuitive to buy something as personal as a swimsuit online but think about how much more comfortable it is to try on pieces like this in your home. For me personally, I love not having to rush out of a dressing room and feel pressure to decide on a style right away. Plus, this option gives me time to check myself out and feel as confident as I should in a swimsuit. Because at the end of the day, the only opinion that matters about me and how I look is my own.

Even better: Old Navy has included a sizing meter below the size options of each suit. This way, you can see if a style runs small or large, and pick yours accordingly. Man, I love technology when it empowers us consumers.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the cutest options Old Navy has to offer—there was a lot to choose from, so you can browse the whole collection here on your own, JIC.

Gathered Keyhole-Front Bikini

A keyhole top is subtle and sexy, offering a glimpse of cleavage without baring everything all at once. This double-strap design is great for people with big busts since it has added support.

High-Waisted Wrap-Front Sarong

There’s nothing better than feeling super flirty at the beach or by the pool and this sarong exudes that playful mood. Wear it and immediately feel like your best self. The gingham daisy print is my favorite, but the wallflower one is a super-close second.

Scoop-Neck Swim Top

BRB, drooling over this simple and supportive scoop-neck top that’ll make playing sand volleyball soooo much easier on the girls.

Textured-Rib Square-Neck French-Cut One-Piece

There’s just something about the simplicity of a French-cut one-piece that has me wanting to wear one nonstop for the rest of my life. It’s sleek, sexy and so flattering.

Extra High-Waisted French-Cut Bikini Swim Bottoms

There honestly isn’t a better color than emerald green, and these bottoms prove that. The rib-knit texture is the icing on the cake.

Tie-Front Keyhole Bandeau-Style One-Piece

Why yes, I will write a book about how adorable this floral one-piece is, and I’ll include an entire chapter about the super cute back cut-out while I’m at it.

V-Neck Cropped Tankini

You will never go wrong wearing anything cheetah print, and those who don’t agree are simply living in the Stone Age. This cropped tankini has a sexy v-neck front that won’t slip on while you’re riding the waves.