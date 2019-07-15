StyleCaster
Share

Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy’s Site Is 50% Off

What's hot
StyleCaster

Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy’s Site Is 50% Off

Maggie Griswold
by
Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy’s Site Is 50% Off
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Scroll To See More Images

Prime Day has some serious competition this year, y’all. Both Walmart and Target have thrown their hats in the ring for these deal-hunting customers, and another company just joined in on the fun. Old Navy’s summer sale is happening online today—and today only. For just one day, Old Navy is offering 50 percent off their entire site. No, you’re not dreaming, but I’ll pinch you if you need me to. These deals are real AF, and you should seriously get to shopping them. If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive way to fill in the gaps in your warm weather wardrobe, Old Navy’s summer sale is it.

Whenever I need a good deal, I always head to Old Navy’s site to see what they’re offering that day. The site always seems to have a sale going, but they’re never as good as this 50 percent off sale. With these deals, you’re able to get double the amount of cute clothes as you would normally! Are you freaking out? Because we’re freaking out over here. There’s nothing I love more than getting full-priced, in-season clothes at a fraction of the cost, so this Old Navy summer sale has me feeling some type of way. Plus, Old Navy carries so many size-inclusive clothes (including plus-sizes, tall sizes and petite sizes), so no matter your size, you don’t have to worry about finding adorable clothes at incredible prices.

With so many deals happening this week, it’s hard to know which ones to shop. But if you’re looking for some really cute clothes to complete your summer wardrobe, the Old Navy sale is probably the perfect one to shop. And since the sale is online, you can shop from wherever you work—or your bed if that’s how your Mondays roll. Get ready to empty your closet, babes.

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Distressed Denim Overalls $49.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Graphic Scoop-Back Swimsuit $44.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress $29.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Distressed Black Denim Jacket $44.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Canvas Slip-Ons $27.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Sleeveless High-Neck Jersey Midi Dress $34.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
EveryWear Graphic Tee $14.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar… $44.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Tie-Belt Flutter-Sleeve Jumpsuit $49.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Linen-Blend Popover Resort Tunic $29.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Faux Leather Crossbody Bag $34.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Soft-Wash Colorblock Tee $14.99
buy it

(Don’t sleep on the men’s section—it’s full of stuff worth adding to your closet, too.)

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Super-Long Open-Front Duster $42.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Faux Leather Double-Strap Slingback… $24.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
High-Rise Rockstar Super-Skinny Jeans $36.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Flex Print Everyday Shirt $26.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Canvas Tote $34.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Relaxed Tie-Belt Robe $39.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Flex Print Getaway Shirt $26.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
High-Rise Released-Hem Wide-Leg Ankle… $39.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Faux Suede Block-Heel Mules $39.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Tencel Chambray Shirtdress $34.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Linen-Blend Utility Jacket $54.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Mid-Rise Printed Poplin Sleep Pants $16.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Faux Leather T-Strap Sandals $24.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress $29.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Striped Rib-Knit Tee $22.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jeans $44.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Canvas Flex Military Jacket $69.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Faux Suede D'Orsay Flats $24.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy's Site Is 50% Off
Slub-Knit Ponte Sheath Dress $42.99
buy it

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share