Clear Out Some Room in Your Closet ASAP—Everything on Old Navy’s Site Is 50% Off

Prime Day has some serious competition this year, y’all. Both Walmart and Target have thrown their hats in the ring for these deal-hunting customers, and another company just joined in on the fun. Old Navy’s summer sale is happening online today—and today only. For just one day, Old Navy is offering 50 percent off their entire site. No, you’re not dreaming, but I’ll pinch you if you need me to. These deals are real AF, and you should seriously get to shopping them. If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive way to fill in the gaps in your warm weather wardrobe, Old Navy’s summer sale is it.

Whenever I need a good deal, I always head to Old Navy’s site to see what they’re offering that day. The site always seems to have a sale going, but they’re never as good as this 50 percent off sale. With these deals, you’re able to get double the amount of cute clothes as you would normally! Are you freaking out? Because we’re freaking out over here. There’s nothing I love more than getting full-priced, in-season clothes at a fraction of the cost, so this Old Navy summer sale has me feeling some type of way. Plus, Old Navy carries so many size-inclusive clothes (including plus-sizes, tall sizes and petite sizes), so no matter your size, you don’t have to worry about finding adorable clothes at incredible prices.

With so many deals happening this week, it’s hard to know which ones to shop. But if you’re looking for some really cute clothes to complete your summer wardrobe, the Old Navy sale is probably the perfect one to shop. And since the sale is online, you can shop from wherever you work—or your bed if that’s how your Mondays roll. Get ready to empty your closet, babes.

(Don’t sleep on the men’s section—it’s full of stuff worth adding to your closet, too.)

