The Old Navy President’s Day Sale Is Here to Up Your Denim Game—Without Breaking the Bank

If there’s one clothing item of which you can never have enough, it’s jeans. Seriously, there’s always a time and place for denim styles in any wardrobe—no matter your personal style. Denim fits in with anything, and there’s no doubt your wardrobe could use a few more pairs of jeans. Luckily for all of us, Old Navy’s 2020 President’s Day sale is offering a huge deal on all their jeans. I’m not talking 10, 20 or 30 percent—Old Navy is giving us all 40 percent off of all their denim styles. That means every color, every cut, every size is nearly half off original prices. We’re all going to need to make some room in our closets ASAP.

From high-rise skinny jeans to distressed boyfriend denim, Old Navy has nearly every denim style known to man. Whether you’re someone who’s always tucking their band tees into high-waisted jeans or love to wear cropped denim with oversized sweaters, there’s a pair of Old Navy jeans waiting for you. Seriously, if you’ve been wanting some brand new jeans that won’t break the bank, you’re going to love this President’s Day sale.

Denim is arguably the most important part of any casual wardrobe, so it’s always a treat when you can score the coolest styles on sale. In shopping math, 40 percent off is basically half off, so go ahead and add every one of your favorite pairs to your cart. Available in sizes 0 through 30, Old Navy has become one of the most size-inclusive denim carriers—and all without raising their prices to the high heavens. Everyone of every size deserves affordable clothes, and these on-sale denim looks are a step in the right direction.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite size-inclusive Old Navy denim styles in all shapes, sizes and colors. Have some fun with your denim this year—or stick with classic colors. However you wear these styles, you’re sure to look amazing (while also keeping your budget in check). Happy shopping, y’all.

Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Jeans, Originally $34.99

Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jeans, Originally $51.99

High-Waisted Distressed Rockstar Pop-Color Super Skinny Jeans, Originally $49.99

High-Waisted Camo-Print Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans, Originally $39.99

High-Waisted Flare Ankle Jeans, Originally $39.99

High-Waisted Secret-Slim Pockets + Waistband Power Slim Straight Jeans, Originally $48.99

Mid-Rise Boyfriend Straight Rip-and-Repair Jeans, Originally $49.99

High-Waisted Secret-Slim Pockets Distressed Rockstar Ankle Jeans, Originally $51.99

Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans, Originally $49.99

High-Waisted Secret-Slim Pockets Button-Fly Cropped Rockstar Jeans, Originally $46.99

