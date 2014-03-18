Old Navy Photoshopped a Thigh Gap on Plus-Size Jeans

Another retailer is catching fire for committing a serious Photoshop fail. This time it’s Old Navy, which decided to add a lumpy thigh gap onto images of jeans. The botched Photoshop job surfaced yesterday after a blogger for WTF Plus pointed out a plus-size mannequin on Old Navy’s website with blatant alterations to the inner thigh area. And to be blunt, a four-year-old could have done a better job editing the image.

While the non-plus-sized jeans on Old Navy modeled by actual women appear to be untouched, several images from Old Navy’s plus-sized department have surfaced with similar shoddy Photoshop jobs. The editing may not be as bad as Target’s genital mutilation from last week, but that doesn’t stop us from being outraged by the practice. The sad truth is, companies like Old Navy will continue set unrealistic standards and skew societies idea of what real people really look like in clothes.

According to Jezebel, an Old Navy representative responded to allegations of photoshopping their images with this statement:

“At Old Navy we strive to show our customers the most accurate representation of how product fits the body. This includes pinning garments on body forms to show how they will actually appear. While we do remove these pins in post-production, we do not use any photo-altering techniques to deliberately distort the actual look or fit of our product.”