Old Navy Helps Your Relive Your Awkward Holiday Photos

Images courtesy of Old Navy

In my family, it always begins around Thanksgiving when Mom breaks out the first holiday sweater of the season. From that point on, the remaining festivities of the year are her opportunity to indulge in her hefty appetite for kitsch. Add a camera to the mix and it makes for some embarrassing, though admittedly amusing, memories! Since not everyone has the privilege of experiencing such prime humiliation during family gatherings, Old Navy has set out to change that this year.

The family-geared apparel chain has teamed up with Mike Bender and Doug Chernack of The New York Times bestseller, Awkward Family Photos, to bring you Old Navys Awkward Holiday Photo Studio. This Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., head to New York City on Flatiron at 23rd Street for a pop-up photo studio that is sure to induce a bellyful of jolly laughter that would make Santa proud. Youll have the chance to choose from different props and costumes, while experts in the art of awkward give you the best tips on classic poses that will give your holiday photos that really authentic cheesy look. Dont forget to send a copy to Aunt Susie and Uncle Joe instantly via Twitter, Facebook or email! The fun is free of charge, and you can expect to snag some nice Old Navy holiday discounts while youre there. In the gracious spirit of the season, donations will be accepted in support of St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.

Gather your friends and family and I’ll see you there! Theres no way Mom would miss such a perfect opportunity to parade around in her holiday bear sweater. Or maybe shell go with the bedazzled Christmas tree this time