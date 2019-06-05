Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flip Sale Is Coming & We’re So Excited

Scroll To See More Images

It’s practically already summer, which marks the time of the year when it’s both appropriate and practical to wear flip flop sandals. To celebrate the arrival of the new season, Old Navy will host a flip-flop sale, with select pairs marked down to just $1. Yes, you read that correctly. The sale is confirmed to go live both online and in stores on Saturday, June 15 for just one day only, so you’ll want to mark your calendars and set your alarms right now. I mean, you can’t even buy a mediocre chocolate bar or water bottle for a $1, let alone a pair of summer shoes. This year’s sale is even more exciting than past flip flop sales, because Old Navy is offering a sweepstakes both online and in-stores. There will be golden flip flops hidden throughout each Old Navy store and the website on the sale date, allowing customers to look for the 24K flip flop in hiding for a chance to win the 24K grand prize. Participants will also receive a 24% off code for online orders or $24 for in-store purchases.

If you’re traditionally averse to embracing to the controversial warm-weather footwear staple, consider the flip-flop’s undeniable practicality for seasonal activities. No one wants to be wearing ankle booties or cork wedges to rinse off in the public showers after a long beach day, or risk ruining your new pair of slides in the sand or salt water. With Independence Day just around the corner, you’ll want to “invest” in a fuss-free pair of low-maintenance shoes to keep you comfortable at BBQ’s and pool parties. Even if you don’t exactly identify as a frequent flip-flopper, it really is downright handy to own at least a pair (especially if you also shower at your gym or fitness studio), so why not take the plunge and purchase some when it will only set you back only a buck plus tax? Unfortunately, the sale is only valid on solid colors, but if you’re willing to shell out a whopping $6, they have some seriously adorable printer varieties too.

Classic Women’s Flip Flops in Gold, $3.99 $1.00 at Old Navy

Gilded flip flops? Yes, please.

Pop Color Women’s Flip Flops in Lavender, $3.99 $1.00 at Old Navy

This pale-purple shade is about to be everything this summer.

Patterned Women’s Flip Flops, $5.99 at Old Navy

Perhaps the cutest pair of flip flops we’ve ever laid our eyes on.

All American Patterned Flip Flops, $5.99 at Old Navy

4th of July footwear at its finest.

