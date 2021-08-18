Old Navy’s BODEQUALITY Launch Includes Price Parity For Sizes XS-4XL

Scroll To See More Images

PSA: Old Navy just revolutionized the fashion industry. No big deal! Today, August 18, the retailer announced the launch of BODEQUALITY, a new initiative that promises price parity for all clothes, regardless of size. It’s officially time to say goodbye to separate sections for plus and straight sized-pieces and unnecessary price markups—and say hello to affordable, equitable fashion for all.

Let’s break it down: Old Navy will now be offering every item on its site in every size without changing the price. Yes, that means that pieces sized zero through 30 and XS through 4X will all retail for the exact same price, available to peruse in the same exact section. In the past, plus-size apparel often got a hefty mark-up. While you can check out this new initiative right now on Old Navy’s website, your local store will unveil a brand-new layout starting August 20. Stores will stock pieces in sizes 0-28, although size 30 will be exclusively available online.

What’s more, every single Old Navy store will start displaying mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18 so you can actually get an accurate sense of how the clothes will look on different bodies. Plus, when shopping online, users will be able to choose which model they would prefer to see the clothes shown on. How helpful!

The BODEQUALITY initiative comes after years of extensive research—Old Navy performed body scans of 389 women and ran fit clinics with women who wear sizes 20 through 28—and includes an entirely new approach to sizing.

The brand also partnered with full-time fit models who wear sizes eight and 20 to create a new way of scaling pieces across sizes. Now, even minor details like where the pocket is placed on a pair of trousers, the length of a jacket and the way a pair of jeans tapers at the ankle have all been re-conceptualized so that you can find your perfect fit.

The unprecedented campaign also has some star power behind it! Shrill and Saturday Night Live comedian Aidy Bryant will be appearing on hit billboards across the country starting August 20. But you don’t have to wait until then to shop—read on for a few of our favorite fall finds from Old Navy to celebrate price parity for all.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

High-Waisted Power Slim Straight Black Jeans

These straight-leg jeans retail for under $40 bucks and feature a cropped hem at the leg and a super high rise.

Floral Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Midi Swing Dress

It’s time to swap out your summery midi dress for a more fall-appropriate one—this option fits the bill and comes in two colors.

High-Waisted Kicker Boot-Cut Jeans

If you’re more of a light-wash denim person, you need to check out this pair of High-Waisted Kicker Boot-Cut Jeans. Remember, boot-cut is trending for autumn!

Olive Green Non-Stretch Jean Jacket

This olive green denim jacket is great for those days where it’s too cold to wear nothing over your T-shirt, but too warm for an actual coat.